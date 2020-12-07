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The Rock Almighty Devotional, Praise, and Worship with Legend
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1 view • December 07, 2020
Welcome to another TRA dose of encouragement in the Lord Warriors!
Today we bring you a little more fun from Christian comedian: Michael Jr., and a blistering version of a classic Hymn from one of the best bands to strap on their guitars in Legend. Enjoy, like, subscribe and hit the notification bell to keep up to date on new videos posted and more.
Get more cool Christ-centered comedy from Michael Jr.
https://amzn.to/3lUa2AO
Legend
https://amzn.to/3gjlox2
The Rock Almighty! Shaker Of Heaven and Earth. Coming soon to US Sports Network!
http://bit.ly/TheRockAlmightyShow
Today we bring you a little more fun from Christian comedian: Michael Jr., and a blistering version of a classic Hymn from one of the best bands to strap on their guitars in Legend. Enjoy, like, subscribe and hit the notification bell to keep up to date on new videos posted and more.
Get more cool Christ-centered comedy from Michael Jr.
https://amzn.to/3lUa2AO
Legend
https://amzn.to/3gjlox2
The Rock Almighty! Shaker Of Heaven and Earth. Coming soon to US Sports Network!
http://bit.ly/TheRockAlmightyShow
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