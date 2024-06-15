HOW DISNEY DESTROYED STAR WARS ⚢ VIDEO ESSAY

Get yourself a Displate deal using my link https://www.displate.com/movieoverload or my discount code MovieOverload to access my special promo on all designs | 1-2 for 27% OFF 3+ for 37% OFF available until May 14th excl. Limited Editions, Lumino and Textra.





In this video Disney Star Wars Video Essay, we take a look at how Disney destroyed Star Wars. Starting with the disconnected Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, to the slate of mediocre Star Wars Shows on Disney Plus, that have aided in plummeting George Lucas' beloved franchise into the depths of obscurity. This isn't another Disney Star Wars hate video, this is a video from a frustrated fan who wants this franchise to command the respect that it used to.





Twitch/Twitter/Instagram - https://linktr.ee/ozzyovld





The Acolyte (2024)

Ahsoka (2023)

The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

The Last Jedi (2017)

The Force Awakens (2015)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022)

The Mandalorian (2020)





Timecodes

0:00 - Intro

2:16 - Sponsor

4:02 - Part 1 (Sequels)

7:22 - Part 2 (Relying on the Past)

13:27 - Part 3 (What Future?)





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T7ymHGzgwgI