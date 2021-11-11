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Operation Polaris: How Feds & States Look To Control You In Your Own Back Yard
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41 views • November 11, 2021
The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me for another Rotten to the Core Wednesday to expose more on Operation Polaris. This is another means by which fascists in government and fascists in business work together to not only limit your liberties, but control you.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/operation-polaris-how-feds-states-look-to-control-you-in-your-own-back-yard-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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