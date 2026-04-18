Why Food Costs May Never Go Back Down

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Food prices are rising again but this time, they may not come back down. We have a system that’s starting to strain under its own weight from fertilizer and plastics shortages to fuel price shocks, every link in the global food chain is tightening at once.
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