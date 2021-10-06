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Gordy Tong Shares With Us Parallels Between Medieval Entities and Modern Day Aliens
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71 views • October 06, 2021
Tonight, Gordy Tong came onto the show. He talked about creatures like trolls, fairies, gnomes and other Medieval beings and their parallels to modern day extraterrestrials. We also talked about modern day Nephilim that will try to mingle with humanity in the days to come. Are they here now? Do they look like us? How does the Masonic Lodge and Ecumenism fit into this model? We look at these things and more on our show.
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