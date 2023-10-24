Quo Vadis





Oct 23, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for October 21, 2023.





Dear children, turn away from sin, because only thus can you understand My Presence in your midst.





Sin leads you to spiritual blindness and prevents you from understanding the Designs of the Lord for your lives.





Be careful!





You have freedom, but I invite you to place limits on your freedom.





Do not be ye slaves to the demon.





I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight.





You are walking towards a future of great darkness.





Seek the light of the Lord.





He wants to save you, but it depends on your will so that He can act in your favour.





Pray.





When you are distant, you become the target of the enemy of God.





Repent and seek the Mercy of My Jesus through the Sacrament of Confession.





Onward!





Whatever you have to do, do not leave ye for tomorrow.





I love you and I will pray to My Jesus for you.





Courage! After all the pain, great joy will come to the just.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace to Pedro Regis on January 28, 2023:





Dear children, be encouraged and bear witness to Jesus.





You are living in time of pain, and I have come from Heaven to help you.





Listen to me.





Do not be discouraged by your difficulties.





Trust in the Lord and you will be victorious.





Repent sincerely of your sins.





My Jesus awaits you with open arms.





Approach the confessional and seek the mercy of my Jesus through the sacrament of Confession.





Confession and Eucharist: the great action of the enemy will be against these sacraments.





I suffer because of what is coming for you.





Give me your hands and I will lead you to my Son Jesus.





Courage!





Whatever happens, do not depart from the truth.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5MBYspvkvIk