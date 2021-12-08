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All Proverbs Of Solomon Are Valid - Proverbs 8:8 (NIV)
8 All the words of my mouth are just;
none of them is crooked or perverse.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The first 29 chapters of Proverbs are credited to Solomon.
The last 2 are credited to two others.
Solomon claims that all of his proverbs are unbiased.
No objection, Your Honor.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8jha7n
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