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The VACCINE TAKEOVER happening as we are Distracted!!
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148 views • March 15, 2020
Vaccines are taking over!! Please share this info and tell your family about these DEADLY vaccines that are being pushed more today than ever before!!
God Bless!!!
IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HELP SUPPORT ME, MY PAYPAL LINK AND MY EMAIL ARE BELOW. EVERYTHING HELPS AS I AM A SINGLE FATHER TRYING TO SPREAD THE TRUTH!!
Paypal Email: [email protected]
[email protected] FOR ANY OTHER TYPE OF DONATION.
GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU!
THANKS AGAIN!
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS!
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YOUTUBE BACKUP CHANNEL: ErikSeesAll2
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TWITTER: ErikSeesAll
https://twitter.com/SeesErik
IF ANY OF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HELP ME AND DONATE, MY LINKS ARE AS FOLLOWS.
PAYPAL: [email protected]
EMAIL:
[email protected]
THANK EACH AND EVERYONE OF YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT!
GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU AND YOUR LOVED ONES!
Fair Use Law. Under the doctrine of "fair use," the law allows the use of portions of copyrighted work without permission from the owner. Fair use is a defense to copyright infringement. This means that an unauthorized use of copyrighted material is excusable if it falls under the principle of fair use.
LINKS:
God Bless!!!
IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HELP SUPPORT ME, MY PAYPAL LINK AND MY EMAIL ARE BELOW. EVERYTHING HELPS AS I AM A SINGLE FATHER TRYING TO SPREAD THE TRUTH!!
Paypal Email: [email protected]
[email protected] FOR ANY OTHER TYPE OF DONATION.
GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU!
THANKS AGAIN!
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS!
YOUTUBE MAIN: ErikSeesAll
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgmNzoURoLihFMBlvzLawPQ?view_as=subscriber
YOUTUBE BACKUP CHANNEL: ErikSeesAll2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoJsooLndH75zLuPEzgXZCw
BITCHUTE: ErikSeesAll
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/erikseesall/
BRIGHTEON: ErikSeesAll
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/erikseesall
PATREON: ErikSeesAll
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=24399211
TWITTER: ErikSeesAll
https://twitter.com/SeesErik
IF ANY OF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HELP ME AND DONATE, MY LINKS ARE AS FOLLOWS.
PAYPAL: [email protected]
EMAIL:
[email protected]
THANK EACH AND EVERYONE OF YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT!
GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU AND YOUR LOVED ONES!
Fair Use Law. Under the doctrine of "fair use," the law allows the use of portions of copyrighted work without permission from the owner. Fair use is a defense to copyright infringement. This means that an unauthorized use of copyrighted material is excusable if it falls under the principle of fair use.
LINKS:
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