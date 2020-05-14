© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are we building the Kingdom of Heaven?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • May 14, 2020
'Are we building the Kingdom of Heaven?' shows our tendency to build our own religious organisations which only distract us from Jesus. Are we too busy working for money instead of Jesus? are we hearing from God? Just because say God is Lord Lord doesn't prove we are building God's Kingdom. Are you building a false kingdom, or God's Kingdom?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.