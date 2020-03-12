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How to Heal Neuropathy with Ozone, Bino Rucker, M.D.
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51 views • March 12, 2020
Rucker Integrative Medicine and Bino Rucker, M.D. are proud to present this video on, "How to Fix Neuropathy" with Ozone Therapy Injections and Supplementation. Meet our 69 year old female patient who has been suffering with leg pain for the past 18 years with no relief. Dr. Rucker gives her an ozone injection and incorporates supplementation, and in a week the leg pain is gone and the patient has decreased her medication dramatically.
Ozone continues to work wonders on our patients and athletes. If you are suffering with chronic pain and want to consider alternative therapies such as Ozone, PRP, Stem Cell Therapy, IV Nutrient Therapy, or Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email [email protected]
Ozone continues to work wonders on our patients and athletes. If you are suffering with chronic pain and want to consider alternative therapies such as Ozone, PRP, Stem Cell Therapy, IV Nutrient Therapy, or Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email [email protected]
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