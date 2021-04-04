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Calgary Pastor Throws 5 Officers And A "Health Inspector" Out Of Parish!
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30 views • April 04, 2021
This weekend was a big weekend for Christians and unfortunately the government enforcers went out in force to stop the services. In the UK sadly they were successful but in Calgary the pastor let them know who was in charge!
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https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-56622471
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