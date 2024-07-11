Double Duping?

Many online researchers and analysts are convinced that we are not seeing the real Joe Biden, and maybe not always the real Donald Trump either.

Most world leaders have doubles to fill in at events when the real person is unavailable or as a security measure. This has been done for centuries.

With modern high-tech masks as demonstrated in movies and on TV, as well as voice duplication devices, and probable secret cloning technology in play, we can’t be certain who we are really seeing in political or celebrity appearances.





Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy: https://yeswise.com

~ program archives, notes, resources:

https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ survival preparedness: https://survivethechanges.com

~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com