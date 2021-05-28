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Black Identitarian GETS OWNED (Chris Russo vs Marc Lamont Hill)
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40 views • May 28, 2021
Racial identitarian and BLM activist leftist Marc Lamont Hill had Chris Russo on his show and tried to trap him with an unwinnable question, and Chris Rousso merely dismantled the intention that existed with asking the question to begin with. "What is good about being white?"
A brilliant answer deserving of its own video.
#identitypolitics #criticalracetheory #racism
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A brilliant answer deserving of its own video.
#identitypolitics #criticalracetheory #racism
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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