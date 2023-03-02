Create New Account
CBC Building Plastered With Suspected "Vaccine" Injuries and Deaths
The Prisoner
Published 20 hours ago |
[Toronto, ON] Watch our exclusive report of the activists plastering the CBC building on Front St. with stickers of people suspected of suffering Covid "vaccine" injuries and deaths. Inspired by the UK's "Media Is the Virus" protests that targeted the BBC in similar fashion, the activists hoped to share a voice for those affected while holding the CBC and other mainstream media to account for their complicity in promoting an unscientific and dangerous "safe and effective" narrative.

Source @Bright Light News

