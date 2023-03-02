CBC Building Plastered With Suspected "Vaccine" Injuries and Deaths

[Toronto, ON] Watch our exclusive report of the activists plastering the CBC building on Front St. with stickers of people suspected of suffering Covid "vaccine" injuries and deaths. Inspired by the UK's "Media Is the Virus" protests that targeted the BBC in similar fashion, the activists hoped to share a voice for those affected while holding the CBC and other mainstream media to account for their complicity in promoting an unscientific and dangerous "safe and effective" narrative.
Source @Bright Light News
PLEASE SUPPORT REAL JOURNALISM. DONATE HERE TODAY www.brightlightnews.com/donate/ OR E-TRANSFER [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.