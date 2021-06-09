© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Warning: Jana BenNun is a Luciferian New Age witch deceiving many with false doctrines of demons
Follow
0
Share
Report
104 views • June 09, 2021
The very fact that they are continuously warping Bible verses to mean different things and making them into metaphors, and selling EMP shields in their Christian ministry, and begging for donations, and asking for human medical donations for their own illnesses, and propagating New Age witches’ feminist ideologies by redefining Bible verses, and conducting medical and science and alchemy witchcraft instead of repenting of them, and associating with medical people and New Age witches, and trying to lead all the nations against Israel, although they claim that it is only against Jared Kushner’s boyfriend Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli government Draco avatar Satanist Zionist leaders, and providing information only to paying Patreon members, and wearing Illuminati New Age symbol clothes, and spreading wrong information about the Mark of the Beast by twisting the Bible verses, is a red alert sign for all real Christians. I am not even sure if Jana BenNun is a woman anymore, but perhaps a man, because all these Illuminati people invert their body’s gender. Her arms and jaw and neck and body do not look like a woman They are the Pied Pipers of the religious Christian hordes. Steven BenNun, who belongs to the Chabad Kabbalah witchcraft organization and doctrines, uses many different names like DeNoon, but he is saying that Eve is not Eve but she is a mother goddess of fertility Isha or Isis, which is a New Age Luciferian doctrine. He is a deceiver, and he is financed by the CIA. They are teaching that the Bible is wrong and Eve was not created from Adam’s rib, but she was made from God. They use all kinds of fake Hebrew language to twist the Bible meaning. Jana is saying that New Age witchcraft herbs and alchemy is alright and the church killed the Christian witches wrongfully. Jana is a New Age witch infiltrator. They use criticism of the Jehovah’s Witness cult’s behaviors, in order to criticize Christian doctrines by equating Christianity to the Jehovah’s Witness cult. Steven and Jana always uses the Hebrew words, because most people do not know Hebrew, in order to twist the meaning of the Bible and make up their own New Age Luciferian Satanist doctrines. For example, they say wives should not submit to their husbands, because the word submit is not in the Bible and it is a wrong translation, and the original Hebrew word does not say submit. The word in Hebrew means submit, but they use the ignorance and laziness and pride of the religious Christians to deceive them, just like Satan Lucifer deceived Eve in the Garden of Eden. Jana says she has a problem with the Bible’s teachings on women’s head coverings, because the Jehovah’s witness cult taught women’s head coverings. Therefore, she is making the Bible and God’s Word equivalent to the Jehovah’s Witness cult false doctrines. This is typical deception of cult people. Steven says Apostle Paul is wrong and he is “off his rocker” crazy. They are saying that if you follow men, you will go to hell, because all cults follow men. They are professional deceivers. This is what the Hebrew Roots people do by using the twisted Hebrew words to confuse people and change the Bible, and by saying that they are leading the people back to the proper Hebrew Roots doctrines, which is a lie. They always equate proper Christian doctrines with the false doctrines of cult groups to try to disqualify the proper biblical doctrines. What they also do is use lying history and customs and traditions to try to quality their false doctrines by using that fake historical meanings to change the Bible’s meanings. They are professional deceivers. They say things like you do not need to submit to men to go to God, so you do not need to submit to your husbands. Satan Lucifer takes hold of the women’s prideful heart by saying that you can be the priest in the home, too, which is what Jana is saying, and that is the same as what Satan told Eve in the Garden of Eden.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.