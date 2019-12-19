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Australia Is in DEEP STATE OF EMERGENCY
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53 views • December 19, 2019
Marine scientists warn NSW's drinking water supply could become undrinkable
Water could become affected when rain washes the ash into NSW catchments
Ash turned Sydney's beaches turned black over the weekend from bushfires
Fish are at risk of dying as masses of burnt out vegetation lands in the ocean
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Water could become affected when rain washes the ash into NSW catchments
Ash turned Sydney's beaches turned black over the weekend from bushfires
Fish are at risk of dying as masses of burnt out vegetation lands in the ocean
EASE SHARE THIS VIDEO !
Thank you for your Support !
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