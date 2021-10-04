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This Is What FULLY JABBED PEOPLE are ALLOWED To Do In Australia
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239 views • October 04, 2021
Talk about being so blatantly and obviously ridiculously off the wall . . . then watch this!! . . . the world has gone completely nuts!!! The question most people are going to have is . . . WHATS THE POINT OF THE JAB AGAIN IF PEOPLE ALL STILL HAVE TO COMPLY WITH RIDICIULOUS RULES???? Oh yes . . . it is all about power and control!!
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