Springfield Armory Hellion - Minuteman Review AmbGun #shorts

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Full ambi for optimal use of cover
Mag release AK like paddle press and strip
Bolt release is a fast b1tch slap…not t1tty pinch
Safety ambi but awkward
Charging handle is ambi, out of the way, has embedded forward assist, and supports muzzle up operation.
Trigger? Master the fundamentals and you can make it work.
Normal vs Suppressed Gas system options are too crude
Side ejection, but it clears ambi shooter’s face
Pop-up irons are excellent
Length of pull is…long
Overweight, but the weight is close to the body while shooting, but felt while carrying.
Height over grip makes it tippy
Manageable one handed operation
Pistol grip is an AR compatible BCM Gunfighter. Recommend Kyle Defoor shorty version.
Oozes durability
But More malfs than the American ambi alternatives
Optic is separated from barrel with structural polymer and dovetail latch
See AmbGun’s full featured review of the Springfield Armory Hellion for the details.
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/hellion