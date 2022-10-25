Create New Account
Springfield Armory Hellion - Minuteman Review AmbGun #shorts
AmbGun
Published a month ago |
Full ambi for optimal use of cover

Mag release AK like paddle press and strip

Bolt release is a fast b1tch slap…not t1tty pinch

Safety ambi but awkward

Charging handle is ambi, out of the way, has embedded forward assist, and supports muzzle up operation.

Trigger? Master the fundamentals and you can make it work. 

Normal vs Suppressed Gas system options are too crude

Side ejection, but it clears ambi shooter’s face

Pop-up irons are excellent
Length of pull is…long

Overweight, but the weight is close to the body while shooting, but felt while carrying.

Height over grip makes it tippy

Manageable one handed operation

Pistol grip is an AR compatible BCM Gunfighter. Recommend Kyle Defoor shorty version.

Oozes durability

But More malfs than the American ambi alternatives

Optic is separated from barrel with structural polymer and dovetail latch

See AmbGun’s full featured review of the Springfield Armory Hellion for the details. 

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/hellion

reviewspringfield armoryminutemanhellion

