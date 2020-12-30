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Pursanova Disk Hard water Treatment
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20 views • December 30, 2020
Hard water is water that has a high mineral content. Hard water is not a health issue. The more calcium and magnesium dissolved in the water, the harder the water becomes. Hard water is safe to drink and wash with, but over time it can lead to inconvenient, embarrassing and costly problems for pipes, engines, and machines it can be necessary to soften the water to avoid incrustations. Pursanova DiskTM allows the lime scale stay solved in the water and it doesn’t settle in the pipes and systems. Which means the hardness of the water stays the same. Whereas the effect is similar to this of water softeners. Lower maintenance costs and easy installation are the added advantage compared to the ion exchangers etc.
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