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Majority of Elderly Cases In UK England Were Fully Covid-19 Vaccinated Alex Berenson Tells Joe Rogan
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Majority of Elderly Cases In UK England Were Fully Covid-19 Vaccinated Alex Berenson Tells Joe Rogan
https://rumble.com/vnt1s8-alex-berenson-tells-joe-rogan-majority-of-elderly-cases-in-england-were-ful.html

Alex Berenson Tells Joe Rogan: 'Majority of Elderly Cases In England Were Fully Vaccinated'

In a podcast episode released Tuesday, New York Times best-selling author, Alex Berenson, who was permanently suspended from Twitter, appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience” to discuss the latest reports on the COVID vaccines out of the UK.

Berenson showed Rogan Public Health England’s (PHE) “COVID-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report Week 38”. He pointed to the fact that the British Government’s own data shows the majority of COVID cases and deaths occurred in the fully vaccinated during September.

In regards to people 40 and older, Berenson said:

“This is UK Government data and what it says is that the idea that it is a ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ is a total lie. You are more likely to become sick if you are vaccinated than if you are not if you are older than 40.”

According to Table 2 on PHE’s “COVID-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report Week 38”, during September, there were a total of 256,686 cases recorded in people above the age of 40. 205,197 of the 256,686 cases were fully vaccinated in September. In short, 79.94% of the COVID-19 cases in England above the age of 40 during September were fully vaccinated. Additionally, for those above the age of 40, during September, the average rate of COVID-19 was 520 per 100,000 for the unvaccinated and 724 per 100,000 for the fully vaccinated. Subsequently, this increased rate of COVID-19 in the fully vaccinated over the unvaccinated can be viewed in Figure 2 below.
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freedomvaccinespandemicquarantinemaskscoronaviruslockdownscovid-19social distancingplandemiccurfews
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