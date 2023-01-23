Ukraine Update Jan 23, 2023

We never ask or accept money. If you feel the need to give, please help the orphans that we support.https://www.donbasshumaid.com/

💥 In Kupyansk direction, Ground-Assault and Army Aviation, as well as the artillery of the Western Military District have neutralized the concentrations of manpower of the units from 14th and 92nd mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Dvurechnaya, Gryanikovka (Kharkov region), Novosyolovskoye, and northern outskirts of Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Over 50 Ukrainian personnel, 1 motor vehicle, and 1 pickup have been eliminated.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the strikes launched by Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, as well as the artillery of the Central Military District and Airborne Troops have resulted in the neutralization of the units from 92nd Mechanized Brigade of the AFU near Stelmakhovka, 95th, 80th airborne assault brigades of the AFU, and 125th Territorial Defense Brigade near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Serebryanskoye forestry, and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Over 80 Ukrainian personnel, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 5 armored fighting vehicles, and 1 pickup have been eliminated.

◽️ 2 U.S.-manufactured counterbattery warfare radars (AN/TPQ and AN/TPQ-37) have been destroyed near Vishnyovoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 In Donetsk direction, units of the Southern Military District, and volunteers from assault detachments continued their successful offensive operation, and neutralized the AFU units near Razdolovka, Blagodatnoye, Krasnopolye, and Severnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ 1 AFU ordnance depot has been destroyed near Antonovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Over 80 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, and 1 D-30 howitzer have been eliminated.

💥 In Zaporozhye direction, offensive operations conducted by the units of the Eastern Military District have resulted in taking more advantageous lines and positions.

◽️ Up to 85 Ukrainian personnel, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 1 pickup, 2 D-20 howitzers have been eliminated near Stepnogorsk (Zaporozhye region), and Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 1 D-30 howitzer near Preobrazhenka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ 1 AFU ordnance depot has been destroyed near Malinovka (Zaporozhye region).

💥 In Kherson direction, 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Sadovoye (Kherson region).

💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized the command post of 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU near Lezhino (Zaporozhye region), as well as 74 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 119 areas.

- Russian Defense Ministry