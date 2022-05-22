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05/21/2022 On his first trip to Asia as President, Biden on Friday visited South Korea vowing to strengthen ties between the two democracies. In the meanwhile, China announced the launch of military exercises in the South China Sea and North Korea may launch a nuclear or missile test.