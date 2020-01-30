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Patriot Gunning For Pelosi's Seat In Congress: We Have To Fight These Political Monsters
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11 views • January 30, 2020
Deanna Lorraine is running for Congress against Nancy Pelosi in a bid to regain control of her seat in the name of the American people.
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