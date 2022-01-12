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HIDDEN HISTORY WOO: TARTARIA | STARFORTS | MUD FLOODS & MORE
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183 views • January 12, 2022
David Weiss and Campbell from the Auto didactic channel on YouTube join me for this dive into the hidden history of our world. Consider this a 101 level class that covers some of the basics of this intriguing topic.
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