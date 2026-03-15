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Babylon-America Are You Prepared for Another Round 3-16-26@3:33 PM
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
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A word from my lovely Jesus Christ to Babylon-America concerning His further strikes against her. In addition, words spoken about other nations and their participant in this war of nations.

Isaiah 45:5-6

5 I am the Lord, and there is none else, there is no God beside me: I girded thee, though thou hast not known me:

6 That they may know from the rising of the sun, and from the west, that there is none beside me. I am the Lord, and there is none else.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

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Bridgeport, AL. 35740


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