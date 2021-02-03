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ARE BIDEN'S WHITE HOUSE PHOTO OPS FOR REAL? WATCH THIS JAN.28th LIVE VIDEO at CASTLE ROCK STUDIOS WHITE HOUSE SET - Lights On in Culver Studios (PART 1 ) January 28, 2021
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2597 views • February 03, 2021
In this video, Investigative Reporter, ChicGreekGeek, shows LIVE video of the Culver Studios in Southern California, where the White House movie set is lit up! Makes you wonder what is REALLY going on, since other videos have shown that the REAL White House is closed up and totally dark at night! Hummmm!!
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ChicGreekGeek's video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jc7RDvV3zqg&;feature=youtu.be
For other investigative videos go to ChicGreekGeek's UTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jc7RDvV3zqg&;feature=youtu.be
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ChicGreekGeek's video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jc7RDvV3zqg&;feature=youtu.be
For other investigative videos go to ChicGreekGeek's UTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jc7RDvV3zqg&;feature=youtu.be
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