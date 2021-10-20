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Characteristics of the 144 000
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35 views • October 20, 2021
Dear brethren in the Seventh day Adventist church we welcome you to a study of the most import subject of the characteristics of the 144 000.
Aims of the study is to understand:
• What is guile?
• Why are the 144 000 called virgins?
• What is their seal?
What causes the shaking in the Seventh-day Adventist Church?
Aims of the study is to understand:
• What is guile?
• Why are the 144 000 called virgins?
• What is their seal?
What causes the shaking in the Seventh-day Adventist Church?
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