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Dr. Stephanie Seneff | Vaccines and Neurodegenerative Disease
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248 views • February 02, 2022
January 3, 2022 - Dr. Stephanie Seneff joined the World Council for Health to discuss vaccines and neurodegenerative disease.
You don't want to miss this info-packed presentation!
Please watch and share this video: worldcouncilforhealth.org/multimedia/stephanie-seneff-covid-vaccines-disease
Dr. Seneff is a Senior Research Scientist at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. She has a BS from MIT in biology and MS, EE, and PhD degrees from MIT in electrical engineering and computer science.
Her recent interests have focused on the role of toxic chemicals and micronutrient deficiencies in health and disease, with a special emphasis on the pervasive herbicide, glyphosate, and the mineral, sulfur.
➨ WCH: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org
➨ Subscribe to WCH: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/subscribe
➨ Support WCH: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/donate
➨ Telegram: https://t.me/wch_org
➨ Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/wch_betterway
➨ Facebook: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/facebook
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Stephanie Seneff | Vaccines and Neurodegenerative Disease
Dr Stephanie Seneff, Vaccines and Neurodegenerative Disease, World Council for Health, January 3 2022
You don't want to miss this info-packed presentation!
Please watch and share this video: worldcouncilforhealth.org/multimedia/stephanie-seneff-covid-vaccines-disease
Dr. Seneff is a Senior Research Scientist at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. She has a BS from MIT in biology and MS, EE, and PhD degrees from MIT in electrical engineering and computer science.
Her recent interests have focused on the role of toxic chemicals and micronutrient deficiencies in health and disease, with a special emphasis on the pervasive herbicide, glyphosate, and the mineral, sulfur.
➨ WCH: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org
➨ Subscribe to WCH: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/subscribe
➨ Support WCH: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/donate
➨ Telegram: https://t.me/wch_org
➨ Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/wch_betterway
➨ Facebook: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/facebook
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Stephanie Seneff | Vaccines and Neurodegenerative Disease
Dr Stephanie Seneff, Vaccines and Neurodegenerative Disease, World Council for Health, January 3 2022
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