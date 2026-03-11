BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
She Asked To Live. The Canadian System Ended Her Life | News Behind the News
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
59 views • Yesterday

Sean Morgan exposes a case that should never have happened—and reveals why the safeguards Canadians were promised are crumbling.


Mrs. B was in her 80s. She had complications after heart surgery. She initially inquired about Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying program—MAiD. But when the moment came, she changed her mind. She told an assessor she wanted to withdraw based on her personal and religious beliefs. She asked for hospice care. For palliative support.


That care was denied.


Despite the first practitioner's warnings about sudden urgency and possible coercion, a second assessor approved euthanasia. A request for another meeting to confirm her wishes was rejected—on the grounds that the situation required "urgent action."


A third assessor arrived. Mrs. B was euthanized the same day.


Canadian MP Rachel Thomas responded bluntly: "This woman's life was taken against her will. That's called murder."


Dr. Ramona Coelho, a member of the Death Review Committee, said the focus should have been on reengaging hospice and palliative care—not accelerating death.


This is not an outlier. It is the logical endpoint of a system where the choice between life and death is no longer in the hands of the patient. When pain relief and support are unavailable, "choice" becomes something else entirely.


The safeguards people were promised are starting to look very fragile.

