Have you ever looked at the sky and noticed a crisscross pattern of white trails? According to Terral Croft, those long-lasting, zig-zagging marks are chemtrails, consisting of chemical or biological agents which are dropping hazardous poison and nanotechnology into our environment to carry out a heinous agenda. Terral is a chief researcher and contingency planning analyst who has done the legwork on understanding the dangers of chemtrails and how they tie into nanotechnology, artificial intelligence (AI), and, ultimately, population control, including mass depopulation. Terral also alleges that HAARP technology can maintain a higher carrier wave that can work with AI to communicate via frequencies with the nanobot technology that forms from the components of these chemtrails.







TAKEAWAYS





The chemtrail phenomenon began around the time that the first UFO phenomenon sprung forth in the 40s and 50s





HAARP and its chemtrail and nanotechnology components could act as a “kill switch” for the general population





Terral believes that death will increase massively as the U.S. begins to steer toward a digital currency in the wake of a collapsing dollar





There are many signs that this technology is close to activation: the destruction of water, food, and oil sources are just a few red flags







