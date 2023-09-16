Create New Account
Dr. Mike Yeadon, a former vice president at Pfizer
Published a day ago

exposes the globalist plan to drastically cull the world's population, and enslave those remaining, under the banner of Agenda 2030:

"In 1992, the governments of the world came together in Rio, and they held the Earth Summit... They signed on the bottom line, essentially, to say that by 2030 [there would be] no more democratic government, no more private personal transport, which is why they're trying to force you off the road through 15 minute cities."


"Our governments signed people who weren't even born up to a future in which they would be cold, hungry, unable to move around, and free to be murdered by the people who decided they were in charge."


