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Killing Free Speech Part 1 [2019 JUL 12]
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11 views • August 23, 2020
Watch out America.
A Danish immigrants Michael Hansen take on the current events here in America. This movie will depict how the European political utopia is becoming our American reality.
This is the heavily censored Michael Hansen 2019 documentary part 1, exposing attacks on free speech from the left and their violent communist Antifa terrorist organization, doing what the old Klu Klux Klan used to do, intimidate and physically attack people, to shut them down and robe them of their rights, not mentioning the sellout to barbaric violent immoral infidel anti-God islamic totalitarian sharia law.
Michael Hansen has stated that he wants people to spread this video in anyway, everywhere possible.
#KillingFreeSpeech #MichaelHansen #Censorship #Antifa #FreeSpeech
https://www.killingfreespeech.com/
https://twitter.com/weare138media
A Danish immigrants Michael Hansen take on the current events here in America. This movie will depict how the European political utopia is becoming our American reality.
This is the heavily censored Michael Hansen 2019 documentary part 1, exposing attacks on free speech from the left and their violent communist Antifa terrorist organization, doing what the old Klu Klux Klan used to do, intimidate and physically attack people, to shut them down and robe them of their rights, not mentioning the sellout to barbaric violent immoral infidel anti-God islamic totalitarian sharia law.
Michael Hansen has stated that he wants people to spread this video in anyway, everywhere possible.
#KillingFreeSpeech #MichaelHansen #Censorship #Antifa #FreeSpeech
https://www.killingfreespeech.com/
https://twitter.com/weare138media
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