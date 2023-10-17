Create New Account
Billions Spent On Massive Camps Used In Trafficking Children Located Across Border States
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 21 hours ago

(Oct 16, 2023) Brannon Howse is joined by Joe Hoft to discuss the fact that the corrupt Biden regime is currently in the business of building mega facilities used for trafficking tens of thousands of foreign children.


Joe Hoft's article: "BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Billions Spent on MASSIVE Camps Used in Trafficking Children Located Across Border States": https://joehoft.com/?s=Billions+spent+on+massive+camps


Brannon Howse Worldview Weekend: https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv/video/billions-spent-massive-camps-used-trafficking-children-located-across-border-states

current eventsamericatexashuman traffickinggovernmentillegal immigrantsjoe bideninvasionchild traffickingopen bordersconcentration campsjoe hoftbrannon howserapid deployment

