Is There A Flu Shot / COVID Link? - Questions For Corbett

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=37608
Today on Questions For Corbett, Corbett Report member Scott asks about a potential flu vaccine / COVID link. James demonstrates how even the mainstream science shows that such a correlation does exist, although it isn't being trumpeted in the Big Pharma-funded corporate media.
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Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)