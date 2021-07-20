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God will remove Azazel's cosmetic graffiti desecration of his Temple the human body with his soon coming judgment upon the Christ-rejecting End Times generation
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60 views • July 20, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2021). Since these Western feminist nations’ Jezebel-worshipping “women’s equality” religious Christian hordes have redefined God’s Bible verses who is Jesus the Word of God, and painted their faces with Azazel’s graffiti cosmetics to disguise themselves to hunt for mates in God’s house the Church, in order to breed genetic descendant hybrid children with non-human spouses, God will now take away the cosmetics disguises of their faces and hearts from them. They can have their “women’s equality” all they want, which removed God’s spiritual protection, and allowed millions of babies to be sacrificed to their Illuminati NWO pedophile cannibal Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar New Age Wicca witches’ Baal Moloch abortion clinic god. Thereby, they have allowed the abortion black magic energy to open up all the star gate wormhole portals to release the fallen angel devils and nephilim & chimera alien demons, who will exterminate them and replace them, for they reap what they sow. Instead of cosmetics, they will have ashes, and instead of gold bracelets, they will have shackles, and instead of God’s real Christian men who protect them and who they call as “Apostle Paul’s male chauvinist pigs,” they will have Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanist fanatic feminist rapist men and feminist women who will rape them and eat them in their Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” spirit cooking rituals. The time of disguising themselves, and the time for putting graffiti cosmetics on their faces, and desecrating God’s holy temple which is the human body made in God’s own image, has come to an end. We had been warning them since they started their “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project cross-dressing in men’s trousers” for 180 years, but they still have not repented, but have only gotten worse and flaunted against God’s patience and mercy and love and holiness. They still ignore us. Their fake shepherd pastors do not teach them these things and the original Bible verses of Apostle Paul, but they redefine it or throw them out of the Bible, in order to steal more unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes from their fans. They still have not apologized to their church members and refunded the tithes to them, as we instructed them. They will perish, too, with their money. The blind leads the blind to oblivion. Their pastors paint their faces with fake cosmetic smiles and sweet speech that lures Eve to eat their apple of the religion of Jezebel and Sananda Jesus. If they spoke the truth and the original Bible verses, all their religious gutter scum church donators, who are clogging up the Holy Spirit living water from flowing properly in their churches, will leave them in disgust and anger and form a mob riot against them to try to stone them and kick them out of the church. Eve will go off to another Church that offers a form of Christianity that is more favorable to her pride and rebellion and ideologies and cosmetics and cross-dressing in men’s trousers and rebellion against women’s head coverings, so that her husbands will leave their churches, too. The church pastors are afraid that if that happens, then they will either starve to death or they will actually have to work for their own living, instead of parasitically stealing from their church donators. God will take off the ungodly cosmetic disguises off of his Church. The question is, do you care more about your beauty and pride and reputation so that you put graffiti cosmetics all over God’s holy temple which is your body, or do you respect more God’s temple which is your body and unpainted face.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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