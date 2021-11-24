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VF - La preuve médicale que le vaccin Covid est du « meurtre » - Dr Vernon Coleman
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2026 views • November 24, 2021
French translation for "Finally! Medical Proof the Covid Jab is "Murder":
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/finally-medical-proof-the-covid-jab-is-quot-murder-quot_TWpj5FDYSrjRIsT.html
The journal quoted is "Circulation" Nov 8 2021 vol 144 issue suppl_1:
https://www.ahajournals.org/toc/circ/144/Suppl_1
Dr Vernon Coleman
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/finally-medical-proof-the-covid-jab-is-quot-murder-quot_TWpj5FDYSrjRIsT.html
The journal quoted is "Circulation" Nov 8 2021 vol 144 issue suppl_1:
https://www.ahajournals.org/toc/circ/144/Suppl_1
Dr Vernon Coleman
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
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