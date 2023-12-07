Decentralize.TV - Episode 24, Dec 6, 2023 - Kevin McGary from EVERY Black Life Matters talks about decentralized CULTURE and local leadership

Kevin McGary joins Decentralize TV to discuss decentralized leadership, culture, fatherhood, meritocracy and more. McGary is the founder of Every BLM (EveryBLM.org) and is the author of, "DEI in 3D." His organization conducts corporate training events across America and teaches universal dignity for life, meritocracy and the freedom to think.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.