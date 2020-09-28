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Courageous German Doctor Heiko Schoening Arrested Before He Could Speak at Trafalgar Square, London
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95 views • September 28, 2020
This is a compilation of mirrored videos. As a service to protect truth from censorship, we merged four videos documenting the arrest of Dr. Heiko Schoening. All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original sources of this video:
Interview: Anna Brees & ACU2020,
1st Arrest Video: ACU2020,
2nd Arrest Video: Active Patriot UK,
His Words Following His Release: Barkić Branko .
See: https://truthcomestolight.com/2020/09/28/courageous-german-doctor-heiko-schoening-arrested-before-he-could-speak-at-trafalgar-square-london/
Interview: Anna Brees & ACU2020,
1st Arrest Video: ACU2020,
2nd Arrest Video: Active Patriot UK,
His Words Following His Release: Barkić Branko .
See: https://truthcomestolight.com/2020/09/28/courageous-german-doctor-heiko-schoening-arrested-before-he-could-speak-at-trafalgar-square-london/
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