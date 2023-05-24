Journalists who spread CIA conspiracy theories get promoted; journalists who question the CIA get destroyed

Glenn Greenwald highlights the irony of the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic being the journalist primarily responsible for deceiving the American public into the Iraq War:





"Let's remember that the journalist who did the most to convince Americans of the vital lie that Saddam Hussein had an alliance with Al-Qaeda and therefore led 70% of Americans to believe the lie that Saddam Hussein participated in the planning of the 9/11 attacks was named Jeffrey Goldberg...





He did that in two articles that even won journalism awards. He was put on NPR and every Sunday show to spread this lie... Jeffrey Goldberg did more to spread the false conspiracy theory that led to the Iraq War.





He also became ground zero for every Russia Gate fraud, and of course, Jeffrey Goldberg is not expelled from the mainstream media. He's not writing at Substack. He's the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic.





He was rewarded with that position as a result of the lying he did on behalf of the U.S. security state... Journalists who spread CIA conspiracy theories get promoted, and journalists who question the CIA get destroyed."





@ggreenwald





https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1661129151330521088?s=20