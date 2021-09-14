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VAX ADVERSE REACTIONS - WARNING - GRAPHIC DISTURBING CONTENT - Man has Heart attack at the Gym after vax!
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1445 views • September 14, 2021
I don't have the full details on this and I don't like to share such content, BUT WHAT DOES IS TAKE TO STOP THIS? YOU MUST SEE AND STOP THIS MADNESS!
I really cry when I see people being affected so disturbingly and unnecessarily, you just have to know what is going on! Too much censorship!
I really cry when I see people being affected so disturbingly and unnecessarily, you just have to know what is going on! Too much censorship!
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