Nancy Pelosi Begins Taiwan Visit to Shows America’s Commitment to the Island

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https://gnews.org/post/p13d11620
08/02/2022 Sky News: US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan on a trip she says shows an American commitment to the island. Taiwan is self-ruled but claimed by China. Beijing responded to the visit by putting its military on high alert and carrying out a series of drills around the island