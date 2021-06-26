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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1533 - Scott Simerson - Video of the attack played in court
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Scott, a new father who was due to be married, took some younger kids to a playground. When a teenager at the playground began harassing the younger kids, Scott attempted to stop them, when White,Kelly, and two others attacked him in a beating caught on cellphone video. Scott was punched and kicked, before White kicked him in the back of the head. He sustained severe head injuries and was in a coma, before dying at the hospital August 10,2014.
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