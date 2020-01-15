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The Technocrats Have Merged Programmable Tech With Living Cells
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19 views • January 15, 2020
A group of US researchers has created what they say are the first-ever living robots, which were made of frog embryos’ cells and can be programmed for a specific job, according to their study published by the US journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
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