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Uncovering and Treating Chronic, Complex Diseases with Functional Medicine Doctor Dr. Miles Nichols
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39 views • December 02, 2021
When just getting out of bed in the morning started feeling almost impossible--no matter how much sleep he’d gotten or how hard he’d been trying to live a healthy lifestyle--Dr. Miles Nichols knew there was a problem. But no matter how many practitioners he saw, he couldn’t find any answers.
It took years for him to discover that a multitude of chronic and complex illnesses were to blame.
Press play to learn:
What is missing in traditional medical care to help patients achieve better outcomes
One of the root (physical) causes of depression
How an autoimmune condition can prevent proper metabolism of B12, and how this affects energy levels
How strep infection, Lyme disease, mold toxins, and other physical ailments can alter mood, personality, and behavior
Chronic fatigue, an autoimmune condition, multiple chronic infections, and mold toxicity flew under the radar of countless doctors, who told Dr. Nichols he was probably just depressed.
Now, as the co-founder of Medicine with Heart Functional Medicine Clinic, Dr. Nichols has dedicated his career to helping others identify, understand, and heal from complex, chronic illnesses that often go undetected.
Two of the primary conditions Dr. Nichols treats are mold illness and Lyme disease, which most affected people don't even know they have. He also treats a range of autoimmune conditions, thyroid disorders, and gut-related issues. He discusses all this and so much more in today's episode.
Tune in to hear the full conversation and visit medicinewithheart.com to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
It took years for him to discover that a multitude of chronic and complex illnesses were to blame.
Press play to learn:
What is missing in traditional medical care to help patients achieve better outcomes
One of the root (physical) causes of depression
How an autoimmune condition can prevent proper metabolism of B12, and how this affects energy levels
How strep infection, Lyme disease, mold toxins, and other physical ailments can alter mood, personality, and behavior
Chronic fatigue, an autoimmune condition, multiple chronic infections, and mold toxicity flew under the radar of countless doctors, who told Dr. Nichols he was probably just depressed.
Now, as the co-founder of Medicine with Heart Functional Medicine Clinic, Dr. Nichols has dedicated his career to helping others identify, understand, and heal from complex, chronic illnesses that often go undetected.
Two of the primary conditions Dr. Nichols treats are mold illness and Lyme disease, which most affected people don't even know they have. He also treats a range of autoimmune conditions, thyroid disorders, and gut-related issues. He discusses all this and so much more in today's episode.
Tune in to hear the full conversation and visit medicinewithheart.com to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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