Democrats Plan To Force Vaccinate Children Without Parental Consent

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War Room With Owen Shroyer Reports Owen covers the left's shocking agenda to bypass parents and vaccinate children.
Web Page for Article: https://www.rncpremium.site/democrats-announce-plan-to-force-vaccinate-children-without-parental-consent/
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