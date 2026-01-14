Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi was just on Fox News talking about the rioters - clip 1

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was just on Fox News talking about the protests.

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6387723726112

Adding, parts from Trump's video clips today, not posting videos:

Trump: We were informed that the killings in Iran have stopped, and there are no plans for executions. (We assume that everyone knows by now that if Trump hints at softening his tone toward Iran, it’s safe to expect the exact opposite.)

"They added a second dog sled." - Trump continues to act like a 5 year old when talking about Greenland.

Trump arguing with female reporter: It's not me, it's you. (This is the level of discourse in the White House.)

Trump finished his address ...

Nobody understood from him anything about either Iran or Greenland.

Trump, almost fell asleep as others behind him were talking their points.

More:

European Wall Street Journal correspondent says no one knows what the hell is going on.

The United States will monitor the situation in Iran, Trump said when asked whether the option of using force against Tehran had been taken off the table.

The United Kingdom has temporarily closed its embassy in Tehran amid escalating political tensions in the Middle East.















