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Lab Monkey Gets Ten Vaccinations of Spike Protein Clot Shot Doesn't Look Too Good AT ALL
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442 views • March 30, 2022
Sick monkey.Also the Dark City Tribe Davos Group wants to track you on the Inside. The monkey should be enough people.The monkey should tell you ALL you need to know. Period. I feel very bad for that poor monkey. I looked for this first, didn't see it.It was buried at the back of Alex's 3 hour show around 3 27 22 show.
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