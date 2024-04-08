Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - April 8, 2024

Episode 2254 - What are you putting in your body? -What is going to happen with the banks? -Do you have a relationship with Christ? -Who owes the airlines? And are they keeping up with the maintenance of the planes? -Are you deficient in D3/K2? -Are heart diseases rates going up with the use of vapes? -Alcohol consumption and the effect on the body. -Are some of these planes and ships having cyber attacks? -Numbers on the measles “outbreak”. -Why are Insurance companies using drones to cancel or create higher their premiums? Ted does his Klaus Schwab accent… High energy must listen show!
