303) AURA - Campo Bioeléctrico, a anatomia que esconderam de si
DESCARGA PLASMA KIRLIAN CORONA - ressonância mórfica (Dr. Rupert Sheldrake)


Corona Discharge Photography : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Vb82SZE3JA

Infamous Phantom Leaf Experiment EXPOSED : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tX-rGLNSoFM

DIY High Voltage Imaging With Kirlian Photography : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BRKIGhOJ5Ew

COV WBAN : https://twitter.com/RestaurarPortug/status/1720795540877648274


Mais:Wireless Body Area Networks: Applications and Technologies : https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S187705091630299X?via%3Dihub

Wireless Body Are aNetwork : applications and technologies : https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8284466

Advances and challenges of wireless body area networks for healthcare applications : https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/6167576

Wireless Body Area Network (WBAN): A Survey on Architecture, Technologies, Energy Consumption, and Security Challenges : https://www.mdpi.com/2224-2708/11/4/67

Key Roles of Plasmonics in Wireless THz Nanocommunications - Survey : https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3417/9/24/5488


Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/

Keywords
emfblockchainadncryptosaurageometria sagradawbanbiossensorespsinergistscampo bioelectricoguerra electronicatecnologia emergentegrelhadetectoresmatematica

