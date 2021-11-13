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THE OXFORD GLOBAL DEPOPULATION AGENDA 2025
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224 views • November 13, 2021
THE OXFORD GLOBAL DEPOPULATION AGENDA 2025
Very important, please share.
Video "OPUS 168 Boris Badenov Johnson" explains that the CIA gains "intelligence operatives" at the World Bank. So Johnson went from Oxford spy to CIA spy.
Boris, Gates and Schwab are all from the same tribe.
If they love depopulation so much, then they should lead by example.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/LyLretdObH0d/
Very important, please share.
Video "OPUS 168 Boris Badenov Johnson" explains that the CIA gains "intelligence operatives" at the World Bank. So Johnson went from Oxford spy to CIA spy.
Boris, Gates and Schwab are all from the same tribe.
If they love depopulation so much, then they should lead by example.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/LyLretdObH0d/
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